October 9, 2020

Ancient tomb discovered

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 9, 2020 | Print Edition

Chinese archaeologists have discovered an ancient tomb in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said.

In the Alxa Left Banner, the sandglass-shaped tomb is believed to date back to the late Bronze Age. The large, round and complete tomb also provides important clues for furthering reseach on cultural interaction in the agro-pastoral ecotone.

