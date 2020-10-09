The story appears on
Page A6
October 9, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ancient tomb discovered
Chinese archaeologists have discovered an ancient tomb in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said.
In the Alxa Left Banner, the sandglass-shaped tomb is believed to date back to the late Bronze Age. The large, round and complete tomb also provides important clues for furthering reseach on cultural interaction in the agro-pastoral ecotone.
