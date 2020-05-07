Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 7, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Ancient tomb found

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 7, 2020 | Print Edition

An ancient tomb has been discovered in Inner Mongolia. A local farmer found the tomb, about 1,000 years old, in Sijiazi township while repairing a road. It was built during the Liao Dynasty and features murals, the Inner Mongolia prehistory culture museum said. Archeologists managed to fetch the murals which vividly depict people’s lifestyles and traditions during the Liao period.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿