Ancient tomb found
An ancient tomb has been discovered in Inner Mongolia. A local farmer found the tomb, about 1,000 years old, in Sijiazi township while repairing a road. It was built during the Liao Dynasty and features murals, the Inner Mongolia prehistory culture museum said. Archeologists managed to fetch the murals which vividly depict people’s lifestyles and traditions during the Liao period.
