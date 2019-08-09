Ancient treasure scam

Home » Nation

A total of 3,589 suspects have been captured and 284 fraud gangs busted so far this year in China’s crackdown on scams of “unfreezing national fortune left long ago by Chinese,” the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

A total of 623 million yuan (US$88.95 million) involved in the fraud cases has been frozen by authorities. In typical asset unfreezing scams, criminals fabricate stories of huge fortunes left by Chinese from centuries or decades ago and trick people into contributing initial capital or membership fees to unfreeze the legacies for so-called poverty alleviation, charity or investment programs.