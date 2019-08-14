Advanced Search

August 14, 2019

Anti-dumping review

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 14, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Commerce yesterday announced a decision to review anti-dumping duties on single-mode optical fibers from India which are due to expire.

The review was made in response to applications by domestic producers who said harms on the local industry would continue should the duties be scrapped. The reinvestigation will start today and end within a year.

