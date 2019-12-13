The story appears on
December 13, 2019
Anti-terrorism drill
Eight Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure held a joint drill on countering cyber-terrorism in Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province, yesterday. Attended by delegates from the SCO members and the RATS executive committee, the drill was based on a scenario in which an international terrorist group posted information of infiltrating SCO countries, spreading terrorism through cyberspace and planning terrorist attacks.
