December 13, 2019

Anti-terrorism drill

December 13, 2019

Eight Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure held a joint drill on countering cyber-terrorism in Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province, yesterday. Attended by delegates from the SCO members and the RATS executive committee, the drill was based on a scenario in which an international terrorist group posted information of infiltrating SCO countries, spreading terrorism through cyberspace and planning terrorist attacks.

