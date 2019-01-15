Advanced Search

January 15, 2019

Arrests approved

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 January 15, 2019 | Print Edition

Prosecutors in north China’s Tianjin City have approved the arrest of 16 people involved in a pyramid scheme that used false advertising to cheat thousands out of their savings by selling health products.

The municipal procuratorate said the 16 suspects from Quanjian Nature Medicine Technology Development Co were accused of organizing and leading the scheme.

