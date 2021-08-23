Astronauts back in Tianhe after EVA task

Home » Nation

Chinese astronauts have completed their extravehicular activities and returned to the space station core module Tianhe, the China Manned Space Agency has said.

This was the second time that the astronauts conducted EVAs during the construction of the country’s space station. The CMSA has declared the EVAs a complete success.

Astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming left the core module in the morning on Friday and completed all the scheduled tasks after approximately six hours of EVAs. They returned to Tianhe at 2:33pm, about an hour ahead of schedule, according to the CMSA.

Astronaut Tang Hongbo stayed inside Tianhe during this set of EVAs.

The scheduled tasks of the EVAs, including extravehicular extended pump set installation and panoramic camera lifting, were accomplished with close coordination between space and the ground, as well as between the astronauts inside and outside the spacecraft.

The EVAs further tested the performance and function of the new-generation homemade extravehicular mobility units and the coordination between the astronauts and the mechanical arm, as well as the reliability and safety of related EVA supporting equipment, said the CMSA.

The three astronauts were sent into space onboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship and entered Tianhe on June 17. They completed the first EVAs on July 4.