The story appears on
Page A2
August 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Astronauts back in Tianhe after EVA task
Chinese astronauts have completed their extravehicular activities and returned to the space station core module Tianhe, the China Manned Space Agency has said.
This was the second time that the astronauts conducted EVAs during the construction of the country’s space station. The CMSA has declared the EVAs a complete success.
Astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming left the core module in the morning on Friday and completed all the scheduled tasks after approximately six hours of EVAs. They returned to Tianhe at 2:33pm, about an hour ahead of schedule, according to the CMSA.
Astronaut Tang Hongbo stayed inside Tianhe during this set of EVAs.
The scheduled tasks of the EVAs, including extravehicular extended pump set installation and panoramic camera lifting, were accomplished with close coordination between space and the ground, as well as between the astronauts inside and outside the spacecraft.
The EVAs further tested the performance and function of the new-generation homemade extravehicular mobility units and the coordination between the astronauts and the mechanical arm, as well as the reliability and safety of related EVA supporting equipment, said the CMSA.
The three astronauts were sent into space onboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship and entered Tianhe on June 17. They completed the first EVAs on July 4.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.