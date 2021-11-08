Astronauts’ health OK

Home » Nation

Three Chinese astronauts, the first batch sent into orbit for China’s space station construction, have completed their quarantine and initial recovery after returning to Earth. They are still resting and recuperating, said the China Manned Space Agency yesterday.

The three astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo, completed their three-month mission and returned to Earth safely on September 17. They started quarantine for a comprehensive medical examination and health assessment.

The China Astronaut Research and Training Center made recovery plans for each astronaut. The three astronauts have readapted to the gravity and environment on Earth, restored their body functions as expected, and participated in a series of evaluation tests.