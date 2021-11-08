The story appears on
Page A5
November 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Astronauts’ health OK
Three Chinese astronauts, the first batch sent into orbit for China’s space station construction, have completed their quarantine and initial recovery after returning to Earth. They are still resting and recuperating, said the China Manned Space Agency yesterday.
The three astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo, completed their three-month mission and returned to Earth safely on September 17. They started quarantine for a comprehensive medical examination and health assessment.
The China Astronaut Research and Training Center made recovery plans for each astronaut. The three astronauts have readapted to the gravity and environment on Earth, restored their body functions as expected, and participated in a series of evaluation tests.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.