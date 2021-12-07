The story appears on
Page A2
December 7, 2021
Astronauts to deliver a lecture from space
A SPECIAL lecture, to be given by the three Shenzhou-13 crew members aboard China’s space station, will be held on Thursday at 3:40pm, the China Manned Space Agency announced yesterday.
The three astronauts, Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, will interact with students on Earth. The primary ground classroom will be at the China Science and Technology Museum.
Classrooms will also be set up in Nanning in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Wenchuan County in Sichuan Province, Hong Kong and Macau SARs, according to the CMSA.
The astronauts will introduce and display their living and working scenes in the space station. They will also demonstrate projects like cytological experiments, the motion of objects and the surface tension of liquids in the microgravity environment. They will have real-time interaction with the ground classrooms to spread the knowledge of crewed spaceflight and inspire young people.
The Chinese astronauts entered the space station on October 16, embarking on the country’s longest-ever crewed mission for space station construction. In June 2013, Wang Yaping had delivered the country’s first space lecture to over 60 million schoolchildren via live video streaming.
