China’s disciplinary inspection and supervisory authorities have publicly detailed six cases of gang-related corruption and the “protective umbrellas” that shelter them.

The cases involved former senior officials in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the provinces of Jiangxi, Guangdong, Sichuan, Shanxi, and Shandong.

They are accused of using their power to seek illicit gains for gangsters, interfere in judicial activities, or even commit crimes themselves.

This was according to a statement by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

In one case, Fu Tiegang, former Communist Party chief and mayor of the city of Tongliao in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was found guilty of having close contact with a local mafia unit between 2008 and 2011, seeking benefits for it in project contracting, business operations and financing, and protecting pornography and gambling in the hotel run by the mafia.

Fu was expelled from the Party, and his case was transferred to prosecutors.

Such misdeeds have greatly threatened the safety of people’s lives and properties, disrupted economic order, and destroyed the political environment within the Party, officials dais.

Noting that this year is decisive to wrapping up the campaign of combating organized crime and rooting out local mafia, the CCDI and the NSC asked Party discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies at all levels to further strengthen their efforts while resolutely rectifying the practice of formalities for formalities’ sake and bureaucratism in handling the cases.