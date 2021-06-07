The story appears on
Page A7
June 7, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Awareness high against food waste
A RECENT survey conducted by the China Youth Daily showed a general trend of increasing public awareness against food waste in China.
Of the 1,149 respondents, about 71 percent said they felt a stronger sense of preventing food waste among the public, according to the survey, citing a waitress, pseudonymously called Lin Huiwen, who witnessed more and more customers asking for packaging their unfinished dishes.
The restaurant also requires its waiters and waitresses to remind customers to order on a reasonable basis to curb food waste, Lin added in the survey.
More than 65 percent of the respondents said they would practice “Clean Your Plate,” and approximately 64 percent would order and buy food based on their actual needs.
He Dongcan, a senior student at a Beijing-based university, proposed that the key to reducing food waste is driving home to people the importance of national food security while punishing food wastage is also necessary.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.