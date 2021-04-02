Awareness of health is rising fast

Home » Nation

health awareness among Chinese people improved in 2020 compared to the previous year, China’s health authority said yesterday.

Health awareness, the proportion of people with sound health knowledge and skills in the population, reached 23.15 percent in 2020, 3.98 percentage points higher than that in 2019. This marks the country’s largest ever year-on-year increase in health awareness.

Among all the aspects of health awareness, that on safety and first aid is most prevalent among the public. Meanwhile, awareness of epidemic prevention and treatment saw a year-on-year increase of 7.56 percentage points, higher than any other aspect.