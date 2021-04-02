The story appears on
Page A6
April 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Awareness of health is rising fast
health awareness among Chinese people improved in 2020 compared to the previous year, China’s health authority said yesterday.
Health awareness, the proportion of people with sound health knowledge and skills in the population, reached 23.15 percent in 2020, 3.98 percentage points higher than that in 2019. This marks the country’s largest ever year-on-year increase in health awareness.
Among all the aspects of health awareness, that on safety and first aid is most prevalent among the public. Meanwhile, awareness of epidemic prevention and treatment saw a year-on-year increase of 7.56 percentage points, higher than any other aspect.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.