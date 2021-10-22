Advanced Search

October 22, 2021

Baby dinosaur fossil

Source: Xinhua | October 22, 2021

Chinese paleontologists have found a rare and relatively complete baby dinosaur fossil in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Researchers from the Inner Mongolia paleontological fossil protection institute made the discovery during a survey that began last month in the Mazongshan Mountain area in Alxa League.

The survey also identified 10 sites for paleontological fossils from the Cretaceous and Late Jurassic strata and found several fossils of ankylosaurs, iguanodon, and turtles. Researchers aim to repair and identify the fossils to expand the scope of Cretaceous fossil studies.

