August 21, 2018

Baby koala faces public

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A baby koala born in Nanjing Hongshan Forest Zoo in east China’s Jiangsu Province made its first public appearance yesterday. The koala’s parents settled in the zoo about six months ago. The baby koala first came out of the pouch last month and has gradually expanded its range of activities. The baby is too young to tell its sex yet.

