The story appears on
Page A6
August 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Baby koala faces public
A baby koala born in Nanjing Hongshan Forest Zoo in east China’s Jiangsu Province made its first public appearance yesterday. The koala’s parents settled in the zoo about six months ago. The baby koala first came out of the pouch last month and has gradually expanded its range of activities. The baby is too young to tell its sex yet.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.