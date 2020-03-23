Back into school mode after extra long holiday

Home » Nation

in southern China’s Hainan Province, students in their final year of senior and junior high school will begin a new semester on April 7 after a prolonged winter holiday.

A total of 180,000 students in the province will return to school, so every school must have sufficient pandemic prevention supplies and emergency response measures, said Li Yanyi, deputy director of the provincial education department.

The timeline for the rest of Hainan’s junior and senior high school students to return depends on the state of the pandemic, Li said, adding that online classes for all students will continue until official school openings.

“I felt a little worried about changing my study plans after going back to school, as I have been well adjusted to online learning,” said Wu Jiajia, a graduating student at Qiongshan Middle School in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province.

Most schools across the country have postponed school semesters due to the pandemic, and Chinese students have resorted to online courses for nearly two months.

Ma Shuochen, a chemical teacher at Haikou Middle School, said the problems students encountered while studying at home will be resolved, and practice tests will be organized as soon as possible to help graduating students better prepare for the college entrance exam, or gaokao. “We prepared something about pandemic prevention for the first class of the semester,” said Ma.

Because China has made significant progress curbing the coronavirus, many students are embracing the upcoming semester. According to the National Health Commission, no new infections or suspected cases of the coronavirus were reported in Wuhan on Saturday, the pandemic’s Chinese epicenter, for the fourth day in a row.

The Chinese mainland reported 46 new confirmed cases on Saturday, with only one indigenous case.

As of Friday, more than 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which prioritize graduating middle and high school students.

Among them, Qinghai and Guizhou provinces and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest will reopen in late March or early April.

The Ministry of Education has set three conditions for school resumption: The pandemic is under control where the school is located; schools are capable of pandemic prevention; and the ability to safeguard the health and safety of teachers and students.