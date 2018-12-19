The story appears on
Page A2
December 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Balance progress and stability
PRESIDENT Xi stressed striking a balance between reform, development and stability by maintaining the world view and methodology of dialectical and historical materialism.
Xi said China must be bold and enterprising and take a proactive yet prudent approach with prompt yet steady steps to pursue reform, development and stability simultaneously.
“We must forge ahead with undiminished intensity in pursuit of greater progress,” he said.
A major country like China cannot afford any disruptive mistake on fundamental issues, Xi said.
“We must adopt a strategic perspective, develop a dialectical approach to thinking and creative thinking, think in terms of the rule of law, and think about worst-case scenarios,” he said.
China must also keep the reform-related decision-making in line with legislative moves to make the decision-making on reform sounder, and show full tenacity and persistence to see all major reform measures through, he added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.