December 19, 2018

Balance progress and stability

Source: Xinhua | 00:25 UTC+8 December 19, 2018 | Print Edition

PRESIDENT Xi stressed striking a balance between reform, development and stability by maintaining the world view and methodology of dialectical and historical materialism.

Xi said China must be bold and enterprising and take a proactive yet prudent approach with prompt yet steady steps to pursue reform, development and stability simultaneously.

“We must forge ahead with undiminished intensity in pursuit of greater progress,” he said.

A major country like China cannot afford any disruptive mistake on fundamental issues, Xi said.

“We must adopt a strategic perspective, develop a dialectical approach to thinking and creative thinking, think in terms of the rule of law, and think about worst-case scenarios,” he said.

China must also keep the reform-related decision-making in line with legislative moves to make the decision-making on reform sounder, and show full tenacity and persistence to see all major reform measures through, he added.

Nation
