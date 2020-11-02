Advanced Search

November 2, 2020

BeiDou expanding

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 2, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINA has expanded the application of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in transportation, with over 6.9 million commercial vehicles having BDS installed, the Ministry of Transport said.

About 31,400 postal and express delivery vehicles, 1,369 public service ships and 300 general-purpose aircraft have BDS.

