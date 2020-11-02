The story appears on
November 2, 2020
BeiDou expanding
CHINA has expanded the application of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in transportation, with over 6.9 million commercial vehicles having BDS installed, the Ministry of Transport said.
About 31,400 postal and express delivery vehicles, 1,369 public service ships and 300 general-purpose aircraft have BDS.
