Beijing: Disinfect parcels

Home » Nation

THE Beijing Health Commission urged citizens to disinfect the outer packaging of goods ordered from overseas via e-commerce platforms or purchasing agents.

People are advised to promptly wash their hands after contacting the outer packaging and fresh food products ordered from overseas and not to bring such products indoors unless the outer packaging is disinfected.

When purchasing and processing fresh food such as seafood, livestock and poultry, especially chilled and frozen food, consumers should pay attention to hand hygiene and avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes with their hands, according to the municipal authority.

The advice was given in the Beijing Municipal Health Commission’s daily information update on COVID-19 for Sunday when the Chinese capital reported no new infections.

Across the Chinese mainland, no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to the National Health Commission.

A total of 13 confirmed cases from outside the mainland were reported on Sunday, including five in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, and one in Shanxi.