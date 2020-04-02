Beijing artist paints wings on the angels of virus fight

Home » Nation

A Chinese artist has paid tribute to doctors and nurses and their months-long battle to treat virus-stricken patients in his latest light painting creations.

Roy Wang and his team used the photographic technique of light-painting to “draw” white wings on the back of a model posing in a white hazmat suit, that has come to symbolize medical workers fighting the virus worldwide.

The model stood frozen as the camera shutter was opened, with Wang darting around her in the dark, using an electric light to draw in the air.

“The medical workers, in Chinese we call them ‘the angels in white’ — they are saving the human, saving us,” he said.

“So I feel like I should create some light paintings to show respect for them.”

Wang also created a visual depiction of the virus, which has killed more than 40,000 around the world.

Wang’s next project is called “Light the world up,” in which he will collect inspiring words from his friends overseas and light-paints them in different languages.

“This is not just a problem for China, but a problem for the whole world,” he said. “We will get through the hard times, and the Earth will become better and better.”