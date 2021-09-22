Advanced Search

September 21, 2021

Beijing building fire kills 5

Source: Xinhua | 00:03 UTC+8 September 21, 2021 | Print Edition

A FIRE in a residential area in Beijing has left five people dead, the city government said yesterday.

The fire broke out in the early hours of yesterday in a neighborhood in Tongzhou District and burned an area of 60 square meters. Five people were found dead when the rescue arrived, according to local authorities.

The cause of the fire was preliminarily determined to be related to the indoor charging of electric bicycles.

