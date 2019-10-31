Beijing metro to use facial recognition

Home » Nation

Beijing will use facial recognition tools to speed up security checks in the city’s overcrowded metro, using a “credit system” to sort passengers into different channels, state-run media reported yesterday.

The city plans to install cameras that will scan the faces of passengers as they enter a subway station and sort them into different security channels, according to Zhan Minghui, director of the Beijing Rail Traffic Control Center.

He said the plan involves creating a “passenger credit system” and individuals on a “white list” will be offered expedited security clearance, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Those who receive “abnormal feedback” after their faces are scanned will be subjected to extra checks.

“The technique aims to improve the efficiency of security checks and includes both body checks and luggage screening when large numbers of passengers enter the station,” he told an urban transportation forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Beijing subway in May said it had started “deducting credit points” from passengers who eat in railway carriages.

The city’s subway system currently handles over 12 million trips on a work day and the number is expected to increase to 17 million trips by 2022.

Facial recognition is gaining traction across China, where it is being used for everything from supermarket checkouts to surveillance.

The Universal Studios amusement park under construction in Beijing recently said that it will admit visitors without a ticket — thanks to cameras that will scan their faces to determine if they had paid for entry.