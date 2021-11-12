Beijing shuts mall, complexes over virus

Home » Nation

BEIJING authorities have sealed off a mall and locked down several residential compounds over a COVID-19 flare-up, as the latest outbreak spread to the capital’s central districts.

China has largely curbed widespread transmission of the coronavirus through snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions, but authorities are on high alert after a nationwide spike linked to domestic travel in the past month.

Six new cases were found in Beijing’s central districts of Chaoyang and Haidian early yesterday, local media reported, all close contacts of people infected recently in the northeastern Jilin Province.

Raffles City mall in Dongcheng — also a central district in the capital — was sealed off on Wednesday evening after a close contact of a person with COVID-19 was found to have visited the mall, the Beijing Youth Daily reported. Its exits were closed, and all staff and customers inside were not allowed to leave until they got tested.

Videos shared on social media platform Weibo showed crowds of shoppers in masks, lining up to be tested inside the shopping center. The mall remained closed today.

Beijing health officials said at a briefing that more than 280 close contacts have been identified, with almost 12,000 people screened for the virus in the Chaoyang and Haidian districts.

“This cluster outbreak was sudden with many places covering a large area. It involves many people, and prevention and control is very difficult,” said city government spokesman Xu Hejian.

Five residential communities, a primary school and two office compounds were placed under snap lockdowns early yesterday, with tens of thousands of residents barred from leaving and made to undergo mass testing.

Four of the diagnosed cases are members of the same household.