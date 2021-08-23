Beleaguered Henan issues rainstorm red alert twice

Home » Nation

Central China’s Henan Province, already reeling from torrential rains in July, issued the highest alert for rainstorms twice at 1:20pm and 4:55pm yesterday, the provincial weather bureau said.

The bureau forecast a new round of downpours, measuring over 100 millimeters, in the cities of Pingdingshan, Luohe, Xuchang, Zhengzhou, Kaifeng, Nanyang and Zhoukou yesterday afternoon.

The province also launched a level-II emergency response to floods on Saturday afternoon.

Starting on July 16, Henan has been hit by record rainstorms, killing more than 300 people with 50 others still missing as of early August. Multiple cities in the province have reported staggering precipitation levels.

As of 4pm yesterday, Zhongmou County administered by Zhengzhou City, the provincial capital, recorded an average precipitation of 45.7mm with a maximum precipitation of 64.8mm. Since Friday, the county has relocated more than 24,000 residents along the Yellow River to safer places.

In Zhengzhou, residents living in flood-hit zones, mountainous areas, and those living on the first floor of buildings in the urban area were requested to evacuate, according to a circular issued by the city’s headquarters of flood prevention and drought control.

All tourist resorts were ordered to suspend operations, and all personnel at roadside shops should be evacuated. The suspension will last until 8am tomorrow. Buses and outdoor construction sites should also suspend work in a timely manner, said the circular.

Kaifeng on Saturday ordered the full suspension of construction and business operations to cope with the heavy rainstorms.

All enterprises, tourist resorts and construction sites were told to shut down or halt operations from 8am yesterday to noon today, and roadside shops other than those providing life necessities should suspend operations by midnight on Saturday, according to the city’s headquarters of flood prevention and drought control.

The city activated the second level emergency response for flood prevention at noon on Saturday as heavy rain, of up to 250mm, was forecast for yesterday and today. The maximum hourly precipitation rate may reach 60mm to 90mm, according to the city’s weather department.

As of 6pm yesterday, Kaifeng’s Weishi County had put more than 70 sets of drainage equipment in place to clear waterlogging.

The Ministry of Water Resources said on Saturday that heavy rains in the next three days are likely to result in floods in the Yellow River, Huaihe River and Haihe River regions