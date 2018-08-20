Advanced Search

August 20, 2018

Better city air quality

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese cities reported more days with good air quality in July, official data showed, as the government intensified efforts to crack down on polluters. Last month, 338 cities monitored by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment enjoyed good air quality on 87.7 percent of days, up by 5.1 percentage points from the same period last year.

