Better city air quality
Chinese cities reported more days with good air quality in July, official data showed, as the government intensified efforts to crack down on polluters. Last month, 338 cities monitored by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment enjoyed good air quality on 87.7 percent of days, up by 5.1 percentage points from the same period last year.
