June 25, 2021
Better eye care for kids
China has vowed to improve eye care and test services for children aged up to six to detect eye diseases and poor eyesight early and prevent myopia through timely intervention.
Authorities should see that all neighborhood children receive eye care and test services 13 times by the age of six, according to a guideline from the National Health Commission.
