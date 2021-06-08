Advanced Search

June 8, 2021

Better hospital service

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 8, 2021 | Print Edition

China will make efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of public hospital service, Li Bin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, said yesterday.

Noting the rapid rise in the public’s need for medical and health services, Li said the move is necessary to support China’s high-quality, sustainable and safe development.

Last week, the General Office of the State Council issued a circular urging the improvement of public hospital service, mapping out six key tasks.

Nation
