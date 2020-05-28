The story appears on
May 28, 2020
Big data blue book released
China has released a big data blue book on digital development, the Beijing Daily reported yesterday.
The blue book, also named Report on the Innovative Development of China’s Big Data No. 4, focuses on digital innovation, the economy, governance, services and security. It constructed a global digital competitiveness index and evaluated the digital development of 15 cities around the world.
Beijing and Shanghai ranked fifth and eighth in digital competitiveness and lead in digital economy competitiveness.
