August 4, 2021

Blaze kills 5 in Ordos

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 4, 2021 | Print Edition

Five people were killed and 13 others injured in a fire at a shop in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region early last week, local authorities said on Monday.

The fire took place at about 8:20am on July 26 in the city of Ordos, Inner Mongolia’s regional emergency management department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

