October 31, 2019

Blockchain mediation

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 31, 2019 | Print Edition

A system based on blockchain technology has enabled the automatic case filing in the enforcement of a mediation agreement, the first of its kind in China, the People’s Court Daily reported yesterday. With one click, the enforcement case is automatically filed to the Beijing Internet Court when a respondent fails to pay mediated damages, a smart contract. Now, there is no need to manually fill out various forms.

