Boiled eggs-to-chicks story draws taunts

A SCIENCE journal in China that published a paper by a vocational school director claiming her students hatched boiled eggs with their mind power was ordered to cease publication as authorities carry out an investigation.

Guo Ping, director of Chunlin Education in central China’s Zhengzhou City, claimed that after receiving training at the school, students with “superpowers” could use “idea and energy transmission” to reverse more than 40 boiled eggs from which chicks were hatched!

The paper was published in a journal called Xiezhen Dili, or Pictorial Geography, in March.

Press and Publication Bureau of Jilin Province, where the publication is based, said yesterday it has dispatched a work group to investigate the journal. According to the article, one of the eggs used in the “experiment” was successfully incubated and hatched on September 1 in a process that was witnessed by a number of people, including seven students, six parents and two professors.

“Although the success rate was only 14.3 percent, we are confident we will achieve better results in the future,” it said.

The article triggered a storm of ridicule online and from media.

“I thought I was reading Harry Potter. Is the school Hogwarts? Such magic only belongs there,” one Internet user wrote on social media platform Weibo.

China Central Television called the paper a blatant “insult to people’s intelligence” and said it was of concern that students were receiving training there.

According to the website and WeChat account of Chunlin Education, it offers courses with mysterious names such as “super sensing omnipotent whole brain development” and “quick reading using atomic energy waves” and targets teenage students.

Reporters from The Paper visited the school’s office and found it empty. An official from the local human resources bureau said it was investigating the school.

Photos of Guo Ping with students taking part in a so-called International Sixth Sense Competition were displayed in the office, the news portal reported.

The article’s second author, Guo Tai’an, who owns a farm, told Chengdu-based Red Star News that Guo Ping brought eight eggs to his farm and two chicks were hatched. He had no idea if they were boiled eggs.

He also claimed he did not know he was listed as an author.