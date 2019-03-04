Bonded zone in northeast established

Home » Nation

A NEW comprehensive bonded zone has been established in Hunchun City, northeast China’s Jilin Province, which borders Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Formerly known as the Hunchun Export Processing Zone, which was one of the 15 pilot EPZs approved by the State Council in April 2000, the bonded zone is the second in Jilin, after the Xinglong Bonded Zone in the provincial capital of Changchun.

Changchun Customs expects to develop Hunchun into a regional logistic hub in northeast Asia for high-end warehousing, supply chain management, smart logistics distribution and transaction settlement.

Hunchun has four road and railway ports at the national level, surrounded by a dozen Russian and DPRK ports. The city is opening up after China and Russia agreed to build the Polar Silk Road in 2017. Trade volume between Hunchun and Russia was 4.61 billion yuan (US$688 million) last year, up by 90.1 percent year on year.