Border city reports 1 domestic case

Home » Nation

CHINA’S border city of Manzhouli reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case in the past day, local health authorities said yesterday.

One new asymptomatic case was also reported during the same period, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region health commission said.

As of 7am yesterday, Manzhouli had 21 domestically transmitted cases, two asymptomatic carriers and two suspected cases. Their 1,082 close contacts have been placed under medical observation. Epidemiological surveys and source tracing work regarding the cases are underway.

Manzhouli launched its third round of citywide nucleic acid testing early yesterday. The city initiated two rounds of nucleic acid tests for all residents after two domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases emerged there in November.

“It is necessary to carry out the third round of nucleic acid screening, so as to detect potential cases at an early stage and put them under quarantine to prevent further transmission,” said Yin Wenwu from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, China is carrying out sweeping inspections on food importers, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and restaurants to prevent the spread of coronavirus through imported cold chain products, State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website on Wednesday.

The administration has asked for authorities to have all cold storages registered by the end of the year.

China has repeatedly detected the virus on packaging on products ranging from German pork knuckles to Ecuadorian shrimp. On Wednesday, Yuhuan City in Zhejiang reported that a sample of frozen pork from Brazil tested positive for the coronavirus, while the test on a packaging sample of Argentine beef shank in Jingmen City, Hubei Province, also returned positive.