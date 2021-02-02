The story appears on
Page A6
February 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Box office film bonanza
Advance sales for major films set for release during this year’s Spring Festival holiday exceeded 100 million yuan (US$15.5 million) in just two days since pre-sales opened on Friday.
The Spring Festival, one of the busiest movie weeks of the year in China, starts on February 11. Seven domestic productions, including “Detective Chinatown 3,” are slated for release on the Spring Festival on February 12.
The newest instalment in China’s well-received “Detective Chinatown” film franchise, “Detective Chinatown 3” topped the list of most-anticipated holiday films.
Other films to be screened on the same day include the time-travel comedy “Hi, Mom,” the mobile game-turned fantasy film “The Yinyang Master” and “Boonie Bears: The Wild Life.”
