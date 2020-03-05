The story appears on
Page A6
March 5, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Bribery charges for executive
HU Huaibang, ex-chairman of the China Development Bank, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.
Hu, also former secretary of the CDB committee of the Communist Party of China, was charged with abusing various positions to seek profits for others and accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return.
Hu was also accused of using his power and status to seek illegitimate gains for others through other officials’ work.
Hu’s case was handed over to the Chengde Municipal People’s Procuratorate in north China’s Hebei Province for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded the investigation.
Hu will stand trial in the Chengde Intermediate People’s Court.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.