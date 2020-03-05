Advanced Search

March 5, 2020

Bribery charges for executive

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 5, 2020 | Print Edition

HU Huaibang, ex-chairman of the China Development Bank, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Hu, also former secretary of the CDB committee of the Communist Party of China, was charged with abusing various positions to seek profits for others and accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return.

Hu was also accused of using his power and status to seek illegitimate gains for others through other officials’ work.

Hu’s case was handed over to the Chengde Municipal People’s Procuratorate in north China’s Hebei Province for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded the investigation.

Hu will stand trial in the Chengde Intermediate People’s Court.

