Bryde’s whale seen off Shenzhen waters

A WHALE that was spotted recently in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong Province, has been preliminarily identified as a Bryde’s whale, local authorities said.

Experts made the conclusion after analyzing photos and videos captured by witnesses after the mammal was first spotted in the Dapeng Bay on June 29.

The Shenzhen fishery department, along with other research institutions in China, has been tracking the whale and recorded the creature feeding on more than 100 occasions, which suggests it is healthy and active, said Chen Binyao, a scientist of the tracking team from Nanjing Normal University.

Bryde’s whales, mainly found in tropical and subtropical waters, are marked by three ridges in front of their blowhole, a dark gray back and a white or pink abdomen.

According to Chen, the whale spotted in Shenzhen is a subadult with a length of around 8 meters. It is currently unclear why it appeared in the area.

Whales are under state protection in China. The local government and environmental organizations in Shenzhen have strengthened the management of the local sea area, and a task force was set up on Friday by the Dapeng New District to monitor and protect whales and dolphins.