CPC sacks top official over graft

Home » Nation

ZHANG Qi, a senior official in southern China’s Hainan Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and laws, according to a statement yesterday by the top anti-graft body.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission is investigating Zhang, a former member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the CPC and former secretary of the CPC Haikou municipal committee.

The investigation found Zhang failed to faithfully and fully implement major decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee.

He violated the eight-point code on Party and government conduct by accepting banquets and tourist trips arranged by private business owners on many occasions.

Abusing his public power, Zhang sought benefits for others related to construction-project contracts, real estate development and official promotions and received property and money in return, according to yesterday’s statement.