May 19, 2020
CPPCC session work
The Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee met yesterday in Beijing to prepare for the upcoming annual session of the top political advisory body.
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting. A decision was adopted at the meeting to start the third annual session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee on Thursday in Beijing.
