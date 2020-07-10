Call for talks in Sino-US ties

Home » Nation

SENIOR Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said yesterday that China and US relations face the most serious challenge since diplomatic ties were established in 1979 but the two countries can return to the right track.

China and the United States should jointly explore ways for peaceful coexistence and release more “positive energy,” State Councilor Wang, who is also foreign minister, said in a pre-recorded speech to a China-US think tank forum, at which former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger also spoke.

“Current US policy toward China is based on strategic misjudgments which lack a factual basis, and is full of emotional outbursts and McCarthyist prejudice,” he said, referring to an anti-communist witch hunt inspired by a US senator in the 1950s.

The two countries should not seek to change each other, said Wang. “China cannot and will not become another America,” he said, adding that a socialist system was suited to China and the choice of its people.

Wang said he hoped the United States would build a more objective understanding of China and formulate a more rational and pragmatic China policy.

Wang said China is still willing to resume dialogue at all levels to resolve differences.

“China and the United States should not seek to transform each other, but should jointly explore ways for peaceful coexistence of different systems,” he said.

More dialogue, separating out different issues and setting to one side the areas of greatest disagreement, and cooperation in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic would help put bilateral relations on the right track, said Wang.