Cameras snap rare hornbills

Wildlife photographers have snapped images of rufous-necked hornbills in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, the first photos captured in decades.

Two males and one female bird were sighted Sunday in a forest area in Yingjiang County, located more than 2,000 meters above sea level, according toHabitats of rufous-necked hornbills in China are mainly in Yunnan and its neighboring Tibet Autonomous Region, said Han Lianxian, an ornithologist with the Southwest Forestry University.

Han said that the last photos of them appearing in Yunnan dated to the 1980s. The photos provide the latest evidence of the species still living the region.

Zeng Xiangle, president of the bird watching association in Yingjiang, said they will conduct further research on the distribution and breeding of the birds to better study and protect them.