Canada pressed to release Meng

CHINA called on Canada again to release detained Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible, ahead of the executive’s first extradition hearing yesterday.

“The resolve of the Chinese government to protect Chinese citizens’ proper legal rights is firm and unwavering,” foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said. He called Meng’s case a “serious political matter.”

China has pointed out that what Canada and the United States did in Meng’s case counts as arbitrary detention and a serious violation of the legitimate rights and interests of a Chinese citizen.

Meng, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018, at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading the bank HSBC about Huawei Technologies’ business in Iran. Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.