The story appears on
Page A3
February 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Canadian embassy sorry for ‘bat’ shirts
THE Embassy of Canada conveyed sincere regret that the private production of the customized shirts with the bat pattern and “WUHAN” lettering for embassy staff has offended public sentiment in China, read a statement on Sunday.
China urged Canada to treat this as a warning to ensure that such incidents do not happen again, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said yesterday.
