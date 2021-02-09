Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

February 9, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Canadian embassy sorry for ‘bat’ shirts

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 February 9, 2021 | Print Edition

THE Embassy of Canada conveyed sincere regret that the private production of the customized shirts with the bat pattern and “WUHAN” lettering for embassy staff has offended public sentiment in China, read a statement on Sunday.

China urged Canada to treat this as a warning to ensure that such incidents do not happen again, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said yesterday.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿