June 12, 2019

Cancer breakthrough

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 12, 2019 | Print Edition

SHANGHAI scientists have helped develop a drug-free theranostic agent that can be a good replacement for traditional chemotherapeutics used in cancer treatment. The agent was jointly developed by researchers with Hefei Institutes of Physical Science and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The agent is also a promising candidate for the visualization therapy of tumors by magnetic resonance imaging, according to researchers.

