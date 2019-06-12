Advanced Search

June 12, 2019

Capital prepares for 5G

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 12, 2019 | Print Edition

Beijing has built 4,300 5G base stations in the city’s urban core areas and iconic buildings.

As of the end of May, the capital has launched pre-commercial 5G services in the administrative areas for Beijing’s subcenter, the new airport, the International Horticultural Exhibition, test venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tian’anmen Square and the main artery, Chang’an Avenue. By 2021, the city’s core zones, including the central business district, innovation centers and economic-technological development area, will have 5G network coverage.

