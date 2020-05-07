The story appears on
May 7, 2020
Capsule ‘abnormal’
A flexible and inflatable cargo return capsule that China sent into space for test for the first time operated abnormally during its return to the ground yesterday, the China Manned Space Agency said. Aboard the new large carrier rocket Long March-5B, the test capsule was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan Province on Tuesday.
