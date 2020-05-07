Advanced Search

May 7, 2020

Capsule ‘abnormal’

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 7, 2020 | Print Edition

A flexible and inflatable cargo return capsule that China sent into space for test for the first time operated abnormally during its return to the ground yesterday, the China Manned Space Agency said. Aboard the new large carrier rocket Long March-5B, the test capsule was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan Province on Tuesday.

