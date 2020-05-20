Cash deal to dissuade farmers from animal trade

Home » Nation

FARMERS in China are being offered cash to quit breeding exotic animals as pressure grows to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade.

The deadly coronavirus is widely believed to have passed from bats to people before spreading worldwide.

Two central provinces have outlined details of a buyout program to help farmers switch to alternative livelihoods.

Hunan set out a compensation scheme to persuade breeders to rear other livestock or produce tea and herbal medicines.

Authorities will evaluate farms and inventories and offer a one-off payment of 120 yuan (US$16) per kilogram of rat snake, king ratsnake and cobra, while a kilogram of bamboo rat will fetch 75 yuan.

A civet cat, the animal believed to have carried Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome to humans in another coronavirus outbreak nearly two decades ago, would fetch about 600 yuan.

Neighboring Jiangxi Province has also released plans to help farmers dispose of animals, as well as financial aid.

Jiangxi Daily newspaper reported last week that the province has more than 2,300 licensed breeders, mostly rearing wild animals for food.

Their stock is worth about 1.6 billion yuan, the report said.

Both Jiangxi and Hunan border Hubei, the province hit hardest by the coronavirus in China.

China has in recent months banned the sale of wild animals for food, citing the risk of diseases spreading to humans. The trade remains legal for other purposes, including research and traditional Chinese medicine.