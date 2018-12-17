The story appears on
Page A6
December 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cash stunt has little currency with police
BANKNOTES fluttered down onto the streets of a working-class neighborhood in Hong Kong on Saturday, sending bystanders into a frenzy — but the man who claimed to be behind the stunt was arrested yesterday.
Bills worth thousands of Hong Kong dollars were seen falling to the ground from the top of a building, as people tried to grab the cash and others filmed the scene on their smartphones.
A man who runs a cryptocurrency Facebook page live-streamed the prank on Saturday in the Sham Shui Po district.
“I wonder if any of you believe money could fall from the sky?” he said, before the camera panned to the top of a nearby building which saw flurries of HK$100 (US$12.8) bills flying down like confetti.
Wong Ching-kit, known online as “Coin Young Master,” said in a Facebook post that he wanted to “help the poor by robbing the rich.”
But the 24-year-old was arrested for causing disorder in a public place, after he drove back to the neighborhood in his Lamborghini.
Police said they had recovered about HK$6,000 in HK$100 bills.
Crytocurrency has been huge source of wealth for some entrepreneurs in recent years, and 2017 saw the meteoric rise of hundreds of virtual currencies led by bitcoin. However, the unit has slumped from US$20,000 at the end of 2017 to around US$3,235 currently.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.