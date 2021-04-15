The story appears on
Page A7
April 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Caught on camera: a vicious panda fight
Wildlife authorities said they captured rare video footage of two pandas engaging in a wrestling match so fierce that it left one panda with a bloody face.
The 17-minute face-off happened around midnight between December 9 and 10 on a snowy field with snapped saplings at the Haoziping sanctuary in Pingwu County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to the Giant Panda National Park.
The video clips, retrieved from infrared cameras, showed the two endangered bears mauling each other’s heads, performing wrestle holds and entwining themselves in a single ball of black-and-white fury.
In one clip, a panda was pinned to the ground with clear bloodstains on its face.
Experts said the gender of the wrestlers was yet to be determined, but judging from their fighting styles, it was likely to be two males vying for a mate.
“Wild pandas usually snarl when confronting each other or vying for territory. Fierce tussles only happen in mating season,” said Zhang Hemin, a panda expert with the park.
Zhang said mating season fights can happen when a male panda tries to force itself upon a female, but the intensity of this fight suggested it was males fighting over a female.
Although December is early for pandas to be in heat, previous field observations have recorded such occurrences. This mating season has seen frequent discoveries of panda mating sites.
“This indicates the strong fecundity of the wild panda population,” Zhang said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.