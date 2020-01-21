Chang’e-4 probe wakes up

Home » Nation

The lander and rover of the Chang’e-4 probe have resumed work for the 14th lunar day on the far side of the moon after “sleeping” during the extremely cold night.

Both the lander and the rover are in normal working order, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

The Chang’e-4 probe, launched on December 8, 2018, made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on January 3, 2019.

The rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, has worked much longer than its three-month design life, becoming the longest-working lunar rover on the moon.

A lunar day equals 14 days on Earth. A lunar night is the same length.

The probe goes dormant during the lunar night due to the lack of solar power.

The tasks of the mission include conducting low-frequency radio astronomical observation, surveying the terrain, detecting the mineral composition and shallow lunar surface structure and measuring neutron radiation and neutral atoms.

The Chang’e-4 mission embodies China’s hope to combine expertise in space exploration with four payloads developed by the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Saudi Arabia.

China plans to launch the Chang’e-5 probe this year to bring lunar samples back to Earth.