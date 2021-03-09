The story appears on
Chang’e-4 wakes up
The lander and rover of China’s Chang’e-4 probe have begun their 28th lunar day of work on the far side of the moon. Landing on January 3, 2019, the Chang’e-4 probe has survived 795 Earth days on the moon, the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration said.
A lunar day is about 14 Earth days, as is a lunar night. The solar-powered probe and lander shut down at night.
