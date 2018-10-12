Cheaper anti-cancer drugs to hit market

Home » Nation

PAYMENT standards for 17 types of anti-cancer drugs newly included in China’s health care security system, on average, are 56.7 percent lower than their retail prices, according to National Health Care Security Administration yesterday.

Patients can be expected to purchase these anti-cancer drugs at lower prices by late November, the administration said.

Xiong Xianjun, an official with the administration, said these 17 anti-cancer drugs, dealing with solid tumors and hematological neoplasms, are clinically necessary, therapeutically effective and urgently needed by insurance participants.

Payment standards for most of the imported drugs are, on average, 36 percent lower than market prices in surrounding countries and regions, significantly reducing the burden of anti-cancer drug users.

Negotiation for the prices kicked off in June, and the 17 drugs were selected and included on China’s medical insurance reimbursement list through expert review and voting.

A total of 10 drugs came into the market after 2017. Facing their prolonged patent terms, the negotiation was tough.

This round of negotiation was clinical value-oriented, encouraged innovation, and insisted on being just, fair and open, said Xiong.

He added that a triple win was achieved between insurance participants, medical insurance authorities and enterprises.